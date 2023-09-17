Arthall in Gozo is hosting an interactive talk that delves into the potential of sound as a tool for healing, enhancing focus and accessing heightened states of awareness.

“Through a combination of demonstration and participation, we will explore how the subtle nuances of sound can be harnessed for our benefit,” say the organisers.

In this unique session, participants will be guide through an immersive experience using a variety of instruments, including gongs, flutes, pan drums, shamanic drums and more.

Audiences are invited to share their thoughts, queries and insights.

The talk A Sound Journey is taking place on September 29 at 7.30 pm at Arthall, Gozo. For more information, contact Marta Obiols Fornell at arthallgozo@gmail.com or 7705 1564. Visit arthallgozo.com or facebook.com/ArtHallGozo for more information.