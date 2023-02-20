Ċentru Studju Dun Ġorġ, within the Society of Christian Doctrine MUSEUM, is organising a public lecture by Joe Friggieri on Tuesday, February 21 at the Ħanin Samaritan Conference Hall, Palazz l-Aħmar Street, Santa Venera, at 7pm.

The evening will also include the launch of the magazine Dun Ġorġ issue 49, a commemorative edition with the writings and speeches of Fr Peter Serracino Inglott on St George Preca.

Although Serracino Inglott (1936-2012) met St George (1880-1962) late in his life, as stated in the first article he wrote in the early 1970s, the first time he met him at the Seminary “he immediately recognised within Fr George’s eyes his prophetic view of life,” Toni Cortis says in this special edition of the Dun Ġorġ magazine.

“In the eyes of Dun Ġorġ, Fr Peter saw a rather mischievous ironic smile. Over the years, this laugh in his eyes began to reveal itself, for Fr Peter, the quality that shows his spirituality that puts it with the category of saints called ‘fools for Christ’.”

In fact, the leitmotiv of all the contributions in this collection that have been written since the 1980s, is always the ‘fools for Christ’, which according to Fr Peter, make St George resemble St Francis of Assisi and St Philip Neri.

In St George, Serracino Inglott saw a kind of Christian who seems to always suffer defeats, having the world laugh at him, but who manages to wake up after each fall and achieve the ultimate success and tribute lasting, just as Christ Himself won through the cross.

Friggieri, who worked closely with Serracino Inglott, will talk about St George and the right intention in a talk entitled ‘What do you have in mind?’.

The late John Formosa (1931-2019), who was secretary general of the MUSEUM and worked closely with the saint, says that his emphasis on the right intention is one of St George’s signs of spiritual maturity.

In the words of St George himself, “with a righteous intent we do not mean any good action done, but any action good or indifferent action made with righteous intent, that is for the glory of God”.

Formosa says that St George “never stopped growing in his love for God. On the road of perfection there is no end, and he continued to strive until the end of his life approaching closer to God and his neighbour. He never relied on himself but always on God and the power of His mercy. For him everything was a free gift of God that he would accept with the utmost recognition. And so his cry was ‘Soli deo Honor et Gloria’ (to God alone honour and glory). He was an expert about the righteous intention and, while he was careful about himself, he always preached this subject to his children. His discernment was always built on the criteria of Jesus Christ.”

Attendance to the talk on February 21 is free and no booking is needed. For more information, e-mail csdg@sdcmuseum.org.