‘At the Margins’ was the title of a talk and book launch by Michael Refalo held at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria on February 3. The talk covered children, petty criminals, suicides and other topics in 19th-century Malta and beyond.

Dr Refalo, well known for his research, publishing interesting information sourced from unusual documents, delved into tragic and unsavoury aspects of 19th-century social history, concentrating on what was often ignored.

In his book, At the Margins, Dr Refalo highlights particular incidents, thus studying trivial details of daily life on the peripheries of our islands.

The book proves that there is much to find in genealogical manuscripts, throwing light on our past – not less Gozo’s.

After leaving the legal profession, Dr Refalo carried out research both locally and abroad – identifying numerous gems, many seemingly of an unsavoury or tragic nature.

The writer started his lecture with the unsolved burglary – that of a substantial quantity of gold jewellery which had been offered to St George’s church in Gozo for vows.

He also referred to a chap who received a huge number of names at baptism. Often enough the registered name was in fact different from how he was referred to in daily life. Regarding surnames, Dr Refalo noted that the letters “de” as a prefix may not necessarily prove noble birth... certain baptismal documents prove these letters were added to the owner’s surname for slaves.

Dr Refalo also referred to three pieces of correspondence connected to Manwel Dimech which seemed to have been overlooked by biographers. He commented that there were many occasions whereby children tended to be either ignored or treated as adults.

More generally, the speaker quoted further cases of illicit liaisons, theft and physical attacks.