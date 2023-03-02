The Faculty of Theology at the University of Malta and the Theology Students’ Association are holding a number of events with the participation of Sr Nathalie Becquart, undersecretary and consultor to the Catholic Synod of Bishops.

For 25 years, Becquart was involved in youth ministry and served as director of the National Service for the Evangelisation of Youth and Vocations of the French Bishops’ Conference from 2012 to 2018. In 2019, she was appointed consultor to the Synod of Bishops of the Catholic Church, followed by another appointment by Pope Francis as undersecretary to the synod in 2021, hence becoming the first woman holding a vote in the Catholic Synod of Bishops.

She will be taking part in an Aquinas Evening with the theme ‘The mission of young people in a synodal church’ to be held at ĊAK, Birkarkara, on March 9 at 7pm; in a Q&A session focusing on ‘Several aspects concerning youths’ participation in the life of the Church’ on March 10 at LC217, University of Malta, Msida Campus, at 10.30am; and in a talk titled ‘Women in Theology’ focusing on the central role of women in the life of the Church to be held at the UM Chaplaincy, on March 10 at 7 pm.

Bookings can be made by e-mailing ghst@um.edu.mt by Saturday, March 4.