Talks about public access to Fomm ir-Riħ are still ongoing nearly two months after the passage down to the secluded bay was blocked off by a metal barrier and the incident made the headlines.

Environmentalists and hikers had fumed over the sudden closure and access was later restored.

It then emerged that the government enjoys perpetual right and access to the foreshore and the sea at Fomm ir-Riħ, as outlined in a 1983 public deed it had signed with the landowners.

The Ramblers Association, which revealed the existence of the deed, said it means no private landowner has the right to shut off public access through the pathway.

Unclear what stage the talks have reached and when the issue might be resolved

The owner of the land, Sandro Chetcuti, who is president of the Malta Developers Association, had justified the barrier on safety concerns.

A report drafted by architect Alex Torpiano, commissioned by Chetcuti, identifies risks, one of them from the steep, slippery and narrow slope.

Chetcuti says he is willing to allow public access but wants to ensure he will not be held liable if someone got injured while on his land.

Talks with the government kicked off soon after with the environment ministry saying it had “no intention to relinquish this right”.

Almost two months later, the talks are still underway, according to Chetcuti’s lawyer. It remains unclear what stage they have reached and when the issue might be resolved.

Meanwhile, the government has refused to comment on the matter.

Times of Malta sent questions in February, following up with several reminders.

The questions were ignored and no acknowledgement was received.