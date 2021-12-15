President George Vella has announced the fifth edition of the Tallinja għal l-Istrina initiative that will take place on Saturday, December 18.

Through this initiative, Malta Public Transport will be donating the fare for every journey which has been paid with a Tallinja Card as well as those paid in cash on the bus. This means that people travelling by bus on December 18 will be helping to raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Speaking at the official launch of Tallinja għal l-Istrina, Malta Public Transport chairman, Felipe Cosmen, welcomed this initiative.

“We are proud to be supporting the Maltese community and the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation,” he said. “At Malta Public Transport, we believe that we can make a difference in the quality of people’s lives as we care about the community and our environment."

“Malta Public Transport is proud to once again contribute towards L-Istrina and make a difference in people’s lives,” added Konrad Pulé, Malta Public Transport general manager. “L-Istrina is not simply a fundraising event but a national festival that brings us together to support a common cause.”

President Vella thanked Malta Public Transport for organising this event and for the effort to support the L-Istrina campaign and, ultimately, the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Passenger fees will not be affected, and the regular fares will apply including Child & Concession Tallinja Cards at €0.25c per trip; Adult, Student and Gozo Tallinja Cards at €0.75c per trip and cash tickets at €1.50 per trip.