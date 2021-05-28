The move of a tank cleaning facility from Kalkara to Marsa must go ahead as soon as possible to facilitate the rehabilitation of Fort Ricasoli, heritage NGO Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara said on Friday.

Their comment on Friday came after Transport Minister Ian Borg said authorities were in communication with residents about the move, after Marsa residents expressed dismay at the relocation citing health concerns.

‘Assoċjazzjoni Wirt il-Kalkara welcomes the government's commitment to relocate the tank cleaning facility currently situated inside the historic Fort Ricasoli and within the Rinella public beach in Kalkara,” it said.

“While agreeing perfectly with the ongoing dialogue and discussion by the Minister of Transport Ian Borg, as an association we continue to emphasise that this relocation should take place as soon as possible, as expressed unanimously by the Parliamentary Audit Committee, so that the regeneration of Fort Ricasoli starts immediately.

"We look forward to the day when Fort Ricasoli takes back the dignity it deserves."

The tank cleaning farm is used to clean the tanks of oil tankers before they enter the dockyard. It consists of several large tanks occupying a ditch, a ravine and bastions forming part of Fort Ricasoli, as well as a quay just inside Grand Harbour.

Borg announced the move of the facility from Kalkara to the MOBC site in Marsa last month, to the benefit of Kalkara residents who complained that the facility’s emissions were producing nauseating smells to their own and Rinella Bay bathers' detriment.

But Marsa residents have come out in strong opposition to the project, saying the relocation would put their health and lives at risk, arguing that, effectively, the solution reached had been to migrate the problem from Kalkara to them.