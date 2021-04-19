Key parts of Fort Ricasoli which, for years, have been occupied by a tank cleaning farm, are to finally revert to the government.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Monday that the tank cleaning operation will be transferred to the MOBC site in Marsa.

He told a parliamentary committee that the company which operates the tank cleaning farm - Ricasoli Port facility Ltd – will take over the operations and workers of the Mediterranean Offshore Bunkering Company (MOBC).

The tank cleaning farm is used to clean the tanks of oil tankers before they enter the dockyard. It consists of several large tanks occupying a ditch, a ravine and bastions forming part of Fort Ricasoli, as well as a quay just inside Grand Harbour.

Residents of Kalkara have complained for years that emissions from the facility were producing nauseating smells over Rinella Bay, to the detriment of residents and bathers.

The berth at the entrance of Grand Harbour forming part of the Tank Cleaning Farm.

The Opposition welcomed the move. Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami said he hoped that Fort Ricasoli would now be rehabilitated as befitted such a historic building, and in the interests of the nation and especially the neighbours.

Minister Borg observed that the concession over the Ricasoli site had been renewed for 30 years by the previous government at the beginning of 2013.

The government wanted to terminate the concession in the public interest and had therefore held talks with the company. It was agreed that it would transfer to the MOBC facility in Marsa and would also be granted adjoining, currently unused land. It would have priority, but not exclusive berthing rights at the Marsa Menqa.

Talks would be held with Marsa council on the transfer of the facility.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, parliamentary secretary for EU funds, said the transfar of the facility meant the government could now look at rehabilitating Fort Ricasoli after taking other measures to rehabilitate Grand Harbour as a whole, including the closure of Marsa power station and, currently, works on the Vittoriosa-Kalkara waterfront.