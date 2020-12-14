An fuel tanker that suffered an explosion off the western coast of Saudi Arabia on Monday was attacked by an explosives-laden boat, state media reported, calling it a "terrorist" attack.
"A fuel transport ship, anchored in the fuel terminal in Jeddah, was attacked by an explosive-laden boat in the early hours of this morning," the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing an energy ministry spokesman.
It did not say who was behind the assault.
