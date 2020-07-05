Tanya Sammut-Bonnici, joint editor of the Wiley Encyclopedia of Strategic Management and Pro Rector Strategic Planning and Enterprise at the University of Malta, has been appointed chair of the Melita Foundation.

The foundation was established in early 2020 with initial funding of €500,000 to invest in projects focused on the development of digital skills and the conservation of Malta’s heritage and environment. In her role as chair, Sammut Bonnici will be assisted by a board appointed by Melita Ltd.

Harald Roesch, CEO at Melita, said: “With the appointment of Prof. Sammut-Bonnici, I am confident that the Melita Foundation will greatly benefit from her unique breadth and depth of experience. She will bring insights from both public and private sectors, alongside key digital skills areas such as IoT, networks, and telecommunications.”

Sammut-Bonnici continued: “It is a privilege to be able to serve in a societal context through the Melita Foundation. Our mission will be to help communities prosper through projects that make a difference to social well-being. Our vision is to create access to opportunities for growth and enrichment, driven by our values of equity and social responsibility.”

In addition to her academic career, Sammut-Bonnici served in managerial and executive roles in the microelectronics, telecommunications and banking industries. She has served as chair and director on boards within the education, employment, security and financial sectors. She has also served on international councils and boards of vocational and university institutions set up by the EU.

The creation of the Melita Foundation was made possible by an initial donation of €500,000 from Apax Partners, Melita’s shareholders until May 2019. All of the foundation’s expenses will be funded entirely by Melita Ltd, meaning that 100 per cent of the funds available to the foundation will be used to support projects.

