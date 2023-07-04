Thankfully, many art schools in Malta and Gozo offer a variety of classes where you can find your own creative outlet. Some of you may feel disheartened due to lack of experience or feeling like “it’s too late now to start”. But the beauty of art schools is that they provide classes that cater for all skill levels, especially beginners who are still exploring which art form suits them best.

Here are some visual art classes offered by art schools in Malta and Gozo that you should try out if you’re sensing a need to pour your soul into something or just looking to pick up a new skill.

Drawing

Have you ever gotten in trouble during your time at school or college for doodling during a lecture? Then drawing is quite possibly your calling. Drawing forms the basis of all visual arts. Whether you’re creating a detailed pencil illustration or making a sketch for a painting or sculpture, drawing is where it all begins. This makes it the ideal place to start your artistic journey (though certainly not obligatory if you wish to jump onto a different art form straight away!)

The good thing about starting with drawing is that it requires very minimal resources. All you need is a pencil and a sketchbook and you’re basically set! Of course, there are other materials you can use if you don’t fancy pencils, such as ink, charcoal, pastels, crayons, markers or even chalk. Most art schools generally give students the chance to explore different mediums and drawing techniques, so you’re sure to find the style that works best for you.

Painting

Painting is probably one of the most expressive visual art forms out of the bunch, offering an infinite room of possibilities due to the various combinations of materials, canvases and tools you can use. From oil, acrylic and spray paints to paper, cloth and wooden canvases to paintbrushes, palette knives and even blowdryers, just to name a few. This makes it one of the most popular visual arts which means it is quite easy to find classes for it, as almost every art school in Malta and Gozo provides them in one form or another.

As such a versatile art form, it allows you to explore the extremities of the real and the surreal, control and freedom, precision and experimentation. Whether you wish to learn how to create a realistic still-life painting like the ones you’ve seen at the museum or just need to pour your heart out onto your canvas, painting can be used however you like. Most art schools in Malta and Gozo provide the opportunity to explore multiple kinds of painting styles, tools and mediums, perfect for beginners who have yet to find their voice. However, you can also find art schools that offer specialised classes for anyone seeking to hone in on a specific medium or style.

Sculpture

If you are someone who likes to get their hands dirty, then sculpting is definitely something you need to try out. Historically, sculptures have been used to immortalise gods, legends, heroes and saints however it has evolved into the expressive and political art form it is today. Nothing truly compares to the feeling of kneading or hacking away your emotions into a block of material and transforming it into a beautiful work of art.

Sculpting is great for anyone who wants to try out 3D art forms.

Sculpting is great for anyone who wants to try out 3D art forms and not feel limited in the kinds of materials they can use because you can literally sculpt anything out of… well, anything! Most art schools in Malta and Gozo that offer sculpting classes mainly use clay as a medium since they are one of the easiest to manipulate. But once you’ve learnt the basics, you’ll be able to play around with other materials, tools and techniques until you find your preferred medium. Multiple techniques go into the creation of a sculpture, all depending on the type of material you wish to use, such as modelling for clay, welding for metal, and carving and etching for wood.

Printmaking

And if carving and etching, printmaking might be interesting to explore as well. It makes use of a matrix — a piece of wood, stone or other material on which a design is drawn up and then carved or etched out. The matrix functions as a stamp to print the design onto paper or fabric by rolling or painting ink on the surface of the design.

Printmaking, therefore, amalgamates a number of techniques from the three previously-mentioned art forms. Yet, it is a less common subject in art schools in Malta and Gozo mostly due to needing a printing press in order to produce an even print. On the plus side, unlike the three previously-mentioned art forms where each creation is an original piece on its own, printmaking allows you to print out an infinite amount of original copies! It’s good to note that carving and etching a matrix is only one type of printmaking and there are many others to explore, such as screenprinting and lithography.

These are but some of the visual arts you could explore with the help of art schools in Malta and Gozo. Whichever art form you choose to pick up, remember that art is all about trial and error, so don’t despair if your vision doesn’t come to life straight away, just try again or try another art form. What matters is that you enjoy the process and feel like you are able to express yourself creatively.

