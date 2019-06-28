All the great food in Madrid slowed Abraham Stuart to a snail’s pace. After feeding himself to his heart’s content, he almost misses his siesta.

Having been to Dublin, I have learned to wait for Guinness. Having been to London, I have learned to wait for fish and chips. Having now been on a tapas bar tour around Madrid, I now know how to wait for ham. I also have experienced the pleasure of watching a beautiful lady shave especially for me.

It takes time. Local delicacies need a delicate touch. Haunch shaving is an art form in Spain. It takes a long time to learn how to shave properly and to give the maximum sensual pleasure to paying customers.

“Watch this!” said Carlos Linares, my brilliant ‘Madrid & Beyond’ gustatory guide as we watched Cecilia shave for us. She trained for six months to become a ham cutter, or cortador de jamon.

Ham shaving is a highly res­pected profession in Spain and Cecilia shaves every day at the modern Meson Cinco Jotas tapas bar and restaurant in the city’s Santa Ana Square. She gives mouthwatering masterclasses in Iberian ham appreciation.

Carlos does the commentary as Cecilia busies herself about her haunches.

“Perfect Spanish ham should be wafer-thin and melt in the mouth and it should be washed down with the best Osbourne’s Fino Quinta white sherry,” he told me as we clinked our glasses of ice-cold fortified wine and toasted Cecilia’s expert slicing and accomplished paring.

“Sherry is the perfect complement to ham. The ham pigs put on quarter of their body weight in two months in autumn and the best ham comes from acorn-feeding animals.”

We fed ourselves on the ham, tortilla (Spanish potato omelette), delicious seasoned anchovies and, of course, the ubiquitous manzanill and arbequine olives. Carlos was in his element.

“If you go to the best, most atmospheric, oldest and best modern tapas bars in central Madrid you will get a great introduction not only to Spanish culture and lifestyle but also the cuisine of the whole of Spain. Madrid has tapas bars specialising in dishes from all over the country. From Andalusia in the south to Galicia and Asturia in the north. When you go on tapas bar-hopping, or as we say, ir, you’re doing what many Spanish people do. You are socialising and tasting the very best finger food.”

We had started our lunchtime finger food crawl just around the corner from the Opera metro station in Casa Parrondo, a greatly characterful narrow hole-in-the-wall Sidreria (cidery) on Trujillos Street off Plaza Descalzasii.

The patron, Senor Parrondo, portly, ever-smiling, hearty and supporting a moustache that Merv Hughes would covet, poured me some of his Trabanco house cider. He poured it from a great height to give it bubbles. He told me, through Carlos, that his region of Spain is the only one that does not produce wine; but more than makes up for it with its gastronomy and fermented apple juice.

Hearty Fabada Asturiana Bean Stew with chorizo, bacon and blood sausages cooked in a metal casserole, part of the delicious Spanish cuisine in Madrid.

Signor Parrondo’s father used to run a butcher’s shop and deliver coal around Madrid. Cured hams hung from the bar walls and the bartop was packed with FTA fresh octopus tentacles, squid fritters, caldoso rice, salads, pastries, queso cheeses and other comidas Asturiana.

The patron offered me a very filling chorizo sausage in a roll and made me his special bean Fabada stew. It was before noon and the food was being delivered by the six ladies who prepare it.

Carlos and I had the first tasting; of the day’s Cocina Asturiana.

The hospitality was unstinting. The bar gets packed during the night but the Spanish like to eat and gossip standing up. They eat and talk late into the night. Midday is a good time to have a leisurely ir.

“Most good tapas bars give you a free tapas to begin with. In the bad ones, if they don’t like you they give you a small hard olive on a stick! Tapas are sometimes called pinchos after these cocktail sticks.”

The history lesson continued to the corner of Major Square and the Casa Maria where Galician chef Doxi Garcia specialises in tuna and octopus pies. Then it was onto to Casa Labra (meaning ‘House of Fried Cod’) where the country’s Socialist Workers’ Party was founded in 1879.

There, nibbling al fresco after been served by distinguished elderly gentlemen in white jackets, we tried the house’s signature croquettes bacalhao (codfish) and famous soldadito de Pavia or Pavia (more crispy cod).

Its name comes from the colour of the uniform of a 17th century cavalry regiment. The name of the Italian city of Pavia comes from the victory of the Imperial armies over the French in 1525.

Carlos is a historian as well as a gourmand. He is great company; and into his etymology.

“Some people try and say that tapas comes from the lid that coach drivers used to put on their glasses to stop them drinking and driving! Or a lid to keep off the flies; or something someone gave to King Alphonse X of Castile while he was in Cadiz to keep the sand from getting into his wine.

“The word tapar, of course, means to cover. I think it simply means a stomach liner; some food before you eat. The salty food also provokes thirst so it’s a clever move from the owners.

Delicious saffron-stained paella is a must if you’re visiting Spain.

“In the olden days, some bartenders and inn (venta) landlords used to give out old cheddar to cloak their bad wine! But you don’t just have snacks; you can have a bigger version of tapas dishes called racions. Most have special sitting areas as well as counters.”

Carlos’s favourite tapas bar is La Trucha (The Trout) on Manuel Fernandez Gonzalez Street. It reminds him of his student days. It is old-style. There, more smartly-dressed, distinguished gentlemen (Julian, Juan and Oscar) served us more wonderful bouqueron anchovies and some asparagus. Behind them the ladies – Carmen, Patricia and Irena – worked their magic in the kitchen.

We were in the middle of Madrid. And in the middle of the 1970s. We could only admire the smells of the pollo and the chopitos (squid) and we were already full and our stomachs feeling a shoal of anchovies.

We walked through the San Miguel market where students were enjoying champagne and oysters for less than €10. And others were have a glass of tinto with their chicken stews. Tapas vary in price from €1.5 to €13 a portion.

We could only stare at the meatballs (albóndigas), salsas, clams (almjeas), shrimps (quisvillas), black puddings (morcilla), the unfeasibly large sausages and the smoked fish (ahumados). The empanadas or savoury turnovers had to wait for another day.

But the history and tapas eti­quette continued; via Carlos. “It is customary to order a corto or small beer or a glass of wine, chato.” But in our next port of call we could only manage a tiny consommé broth and a half of bowl of delicious saffron-stained paella. The south coast beckoned.

A taste of authentic Andalusia comes in La Torre del Oro bullfighting museum and tapas establishment. It is owned by former bullfighting assistant Angel Palomino Lara. His little bar in Calle del Arco off Plaza Mayor is a shrine to his heroes. It is covered in cloaks, hats, posters and photographs of famous matadors like El Cordoba, Atonete and Paquiiri. The photos on the walls change. When I visited, the exhibition was of modern matador Jose Tomas being gored and being operated on in hospital.

Carlos was speaking about his favourite calamari sandwich shop while I was feeling almost as big as Barbero, the 616kg bull whose head stared down at me from a wall.

Carlos talked bull as I tried not to look at the operating room scenes. The bar has several stuffed bulls’ heads; all acclaim­ed as legendary fighters.

“The head of the black bull on that wall belongs to a Mihura. Bulls from this ranch are the most famous in Spain. They are supposed to be extremely brave and have killed a number of matadors, including Manuel Rodriguez, known as ‘Manolete’, on August 28, 1948, in the bullring of a town that bears my family name,” said Mr Linares.

The tour was nearly over. I barely managed a tiny hamburger, a filled new potato and a third of a Cantabrian anchovy in our last bar in Plaza Canovas del Castilo.

The ultra-chic modern fusion ‘designer tapas’ Estado Puro is run by celebrity chef Paco Ronero. It was the end of our tour and I felt my hotel room calling. I needed to walk off my snacks. I needed a nap to recover from my walk. It was only 2pm. I wanted to lie down. I badly needed a siesta.

I carried a lot of extra ballast back with me. All the great food slowed me to a snail’s pace. I almost missed my siesta.

It was a close shave.

Useful information

