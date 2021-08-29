Eco-friendly San Lawrenz is set to make a greater step towards the elimination of plastic bottles for drinking water when it hosts the TAPP Water mobile unit next weekend.

Molly, the TAPP Water (Malta) Ltd demonstration van, will be parked in the main square in San Lawrenz from 8am on September 3 and 4. Members of the village community and visitors will be able to taste the filtered water, ask questions and see the range of TAPP Water filters in action, benefitting from a 20 per cent discount in the process.

San Lawrenz mayor Noel Formosa is supporting the initiative since the village’s community has been playing its part to contribute to a sustainable future: by installing a drinking water fountain in the main square, so that the community can regularly refill their reusable water bottles; and by eliminating single-use plastics at all of the village’s cultural events and activities.

Formosa’s approach has been to encourage change through empowerment and education. This is very much in line with the TAPP Water approach.

According to company CEO Phil Richards, he was encouraged with the proactive approach of the local council.

“I am looking forward to meeting the San Lawrenz community and to help them do their bit to eliminate single use plastic bottles for drinking water,” he said.

TAPP Water (Malta) Ltd has removed over 450,000 plastic bottles used for drinking water from the local ecosystem since it was established last year. With over 1,350 households now using TAPP Water filters in Malta and Gozo, it is averting the use of one million plastic bottles a year already and, along with TAPP Water globally, is on track to eliminating the use of 10 million plastic bottles used from drinking water every year by 2025.