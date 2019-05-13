The fundamental goal of a data analyst is to solve problems and drive improvements through learning. It is rare to have well-established methodologies for the extraction of meaningful insights from data or clear-cut guidelines for the implementation of novel algorithms in applications such as text classification, recommender systems and image processing. Experimentation, trial and error, and iteration is required in order to determine optimal models and their parameters.

This requires an array of hard skills and technical knowhow, as well as soft skills. Familiarity and appreciation of the scientific method is also key to ensuring that the solutions developed meet the requirements of the business.

Companies trying to dip their toes into the data analytics space by hiring a single person fresh out of university or someone who is new to the field are discovering that this formula does not work. Recent graduates don’t usually have the business acumen and leadership experience that is required to manage analytics projects in an organisation. Alternatively, seeking unicorn candidates, with the necessary level of methodical thinking, programming skills, statistical knowledge, and specialised business expertise, is difficult and expensive.

A more reasonable approach is to define the skillsets which your data analytics programme needs and build a team of individuals with diverse primary strengths, and which complement each other. Importance should be given to finding and taking advantage of the required skills in certain individuals and nurturing this talent in support of business goals.

Once companies recognise the need for a team approach, a common trap that many businesses fall into is that of trying to optimise teams for productivity gains by functionalising their jobs. This leads to the definition of specialised roles, such as big data engineer, statistician, or business intelligence specialist.

This tendency stems from the well-established concept that division of labour drives efficiencies because personnel become highly specialised in their work and are therefore able to execute tasks more quickly. However, in terms of value creation in businesses, the role of data and analytics is not to execute. The data analyst does not carry out a predefined set of tasks in support of product or service delivery. Rather, the goal is to develop profound new business capabilities.

The focus should be on developing people with broad responsibilities, agnostic to technical function

So as to encourage learning and iteration, the focus should be on developing people with broad responsibilities, agnostic to technical function. An individual joining a company with primarily programming skills must be encouraged to perform diverse functions; from conception to modelling to implementation to measurement. Likewise, individuals with other primary skills.

The key message is that in order to flourish, data analytics teams require, first and foremost, generalists with a broad understanding of many numerical and computer techniques, and capable of working across various business functions.

This must not detract from the importance of specialists within the team context. Depending on the maturity of the data analytics programme and the associated needs of the business, a move towards more function-based division of labour may be warranted. However, this will always come at the expense of innovation.

Every cultural and technological revolution throughout history has been characterised by intense periods of innovation and creativity; be it the renaissance, driving rapid evolution in philosophy, literature and art, or the industrial revolutions. In order to access the full benefits of the data revolution business, leaders must build data analytics teams, prioritising the development of generalists.

Advantages arise from a generalist team approach. The cross-pollination of ideas and viewpoints arising from practitioners with different backgrounds, speaking the same language, drives innovation – a necessity for success in a field in a constant state of change. The most recent developments of which are arising from the advent of big data, from the Internet of Things, and from Artificial Intelligence.

Marc Rizzo is a data and analytics manager (IT advisory services) at KPMG.