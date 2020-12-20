Tara Vella Clark placed in eight place in the Beam final at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Mersin, Turkey, on Sunday.
The young gymnast made history on Friday when she became the first Maltese representative to ever manage to qualify to a final in a continental championship that brings together Europe’s best talent in the sport.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us