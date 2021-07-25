Eleonor Bezzina was the first Maltese athlete in action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she took part in the qualifying phase of the 10m Air Pistol competition.

Bezzina, who was one of Malta’s flagbearers in Friday’s opening ceremony, produced a solid display to finish 26th overall with a total score of 570.

With only eight shooters from a starting list of 53 progressing into the final it was always going to be difficult for Malta’s leading target shooter to make it into the final but her final placing is still seen as encouraging particularly if one analyses the quality of the field she was competing against.

In fact, Bezzina managed to finish ahead of much-more quoted athletes from bigger nations such as Australia, Canada, United States and Russia, just to name a few.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta