Eleonor Bezzina ended her commitments in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she wrapped up her commitments in the 25 metres Pistol competition.

The Maltese shooter was on Friday involved in the Rapid qualifying round of the event and compiled scores of 91, 92 and 93 for a combined score of 276.

This result combined with her solid effort in the Precision phase of the competition, where she scored 289 points, left her with an overall total of 565 points that saw her drift to 41st place from 44 shooters.

For Bezzina this is her second competition at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

