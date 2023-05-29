Eleonor Bezzina has established herself as one of Team Malta’s protagonists at the Games of the Small States of Europe as the talented target shooter has produced some stunning displays in recent editions.

After striking gold at the 2013 Games in Luxembourg, Bezzina went on to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on a medal in Iceland 2015 by taking silver in San Marino two years later before returning to the top of the podium in Montenegro four years ago.

Bezzina is heading into the game with a clear mindset.

“Every competition has a beginning and an ending with its story and result,” said Bezzina when asked if she feels added pressure to defend her gold medal.

“Mentally I am not looking at it as I have to defend my gold medal but that I will compete and will give my best to secure a positive result.

