The Maltese Olympic Committee have announced that indoor pistol shooter Eleanor Bezzina is the first Maltese athlete to have her participation at the forthcoming XXXII Games of the Olympiad in Tokyo, officially confirmed.

Bezzina will be competing in her second Olympic Games – having taken part in 2016 in Rio. She has also been a recipient of an Olympic Solidarity Scholarship for the past three years.

“Today’s announcement came as a very pleasant surprise,” Bezzina said.

“This past year has been very challenging since all international competitions were cancelled one after the other. Furthermore, we had no access to training facilities. I tried to find alternative methods of training to keep my technique in shape though it is quite different from my actual sport.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta