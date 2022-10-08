Workers laid tarmac on the newly-built Mrieħel underpass on Saturday, as Infrastructure Malta prepared to open the key road to traffic.

In a Facebook post, the state-run roads agency said that it expected to open the new 60-metre road “in the coming days”.

The underpass connects Mdina Road, Attard to the Mrieħel bypass at the junction next to Malta Financial Services Authority offices and is intended to allow traffic to flow freely in the bypass direction, without the need for a junction.

It will form part of a new roundabout intersection that is replacing the old traffic lights system at this crossroads between Balzan, Birkirkara and Mrieħel.

Works on the underpass are being completed slightly behind schedule, with the Transport Minister having said last May that the road would be open to commuters “by the end of summer”.

Once completed and opened to traffic, focus will switch to constructing the new roundabout on the road above it, along with pedestrian and cycling crossings and landscaping works.

Work underway on Saturday morning. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

IM contractors began working on the underpass immediately after completing the adjacent Central Link Project, which revamped road connections between Attard and Rabat.