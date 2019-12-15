The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants Awards, held at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, celebrated Malta and Gozo’s top survey-rated restaurants – as voted by diners who took part in the online Malta & Gozo Restaurant Survey at www.restaurantsmalta.com.

Based on popular vote, only 150 restaurants made it to the 20th anniversary edition of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo and to the portal.

Tarragon clinched the Best Overall Restaurant award for the third time.

The results were revealed by Lisa Grech, managing director of the Definitive(ly) Good Guide Co, and the awards presented by Clint Camilleri, Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights, Adrian Cachia from Global Payments, Derek Vassallo from Nestle (Malta) and Mark Ciantar of Continental Purchasing on behalf of Villeroy & Boch.

This year’s survey has shown that 3,109 participants dined out on average once or twice a week, which is equivalent to 242, 502 dining experiences in a year. This year sees 24 new restaurants in The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo and its portal, which was also launched on the evening.

The Top 40 award-winning restaurants were chosen, taking into account their overal rating, the number of people rating comments and other data from the survey.

Restaurants to win award plates included: Tarragon; Dinner in the Sky Malta; Patricks; Caviar & Bull; Ristorante La Vela; Meraki; Susurrus; Palazzo Preca; La Buona Trattoria del Nonno; Phoenix; The Chef’s Table; Taro at The Villa; The Lord Nelson; Beppe’s; Tosca; Giuseppi’s; Grotto Tavern; de Mondion; Trattoria AD 1530; Madliena Lodge; Rubino; Root 81; King’s Own Band Club Bar and Restaurant; Capistrano; Suruchi; Cafe Phoenicia; Patakka; Surf ’n’ Turf; Hammett’s Macina; Districtfive; Hammett’s Gastro Bar; Il-Kartell; Dimitri Valletta; Bacchus; Zeri’s; Nori’s; China House; Ta’ Marija; Country Terrace; and La Capanna.

Additional awards were received: Best Food – Tarragon; Best Service – Dinner in the Sky Malta; Best Ambience – Patrick’s; Best Maltese Food – Tal-Familja; Restaurant Most Dedicated to Supporting Local – Country Terrace; Best Chef – Robert Cassar, Root 81; Best Business Entertainment – Caviar & Bull; Best Newcomer – Meraki; Best Value for Money – Tal-Familja; and Most Child-Friendly – iPlace.

The Colin Best Award for the Most Consistently Outstanding Restaurant in Malta & Gozo for 2017/2018 went to Phoenix, while the Maria Muscat Award for Top Woman in the Restaurant Industry went to Michelle Muscat, La Vela.

The most mentioned restaurant in the survey was iPlace.

The Wine Glass Company Wine Awards were also presented. Tarragon won the People’s Choice Wine List; The Riedel Wine Experience of the Year went to Ristorante La Vela; and Wine List of the Year went to Palazzo Preca.

Commended Wine Lists were: Patrick’s, Tarragon, Country Terrace and Hammett’s Macina, while Ristorante La Vela clinched Best Maltese Wine List.

The results can be found in the 2020 edition of The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta and Gozo, which is available for purchase at €8 on www.restaurantsmalta.com and in leading stationers and bookshops.