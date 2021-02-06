TARXIEN RAINBOWS 3

Leozinho 52, 57

Plut 62

SIRENS 1

Tounkara 90

TARXIEN

J. Borg-7.5; C. Conceicao-7; E. Zarate-7.5 (89 N. Attard); D. Falzon-6 (76 M. Spiteri); V. Plut-6.5 (86 C. Zahra); J. Debono-6.5; Leozinho-7; E. Rosado-6; I. Paz-6.5; M. Tabone-6.5; C. Escobar-6.5.

SIRENS

E. Elezaj-5; L. Bittaye-5; H. Kone-6.5; W. Domoraud-6; E. Callegari-6; A. Borg-5.5; J. Walker-5; S. Tounkara-6.5; R. Scicluna-6; T. Agius-6; M. Bustos-5.5.

Referee Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards Bittaye, Falzon, Leonardo, Zarate, Elezaj.

Missed penalty Ivan Paz (T) 89.

BOV Player of the Match Leozinho (Tarxien Rainbows).

Tarxien Rainbows claimed three valuable points as they defeated Sirens 3-1.

Three goals in a span of 10 second-half minutes fended off Sirens as the Rainbows leapfrogged Lija at third from bottom.

With 15 points, they are five away from the play-out spot as Winston Muscat’s team fights for survival.

Sirens, on their part, remain eighth with 25 points after a disappointing defeat yesterday.

Tarxien Rainbows had a first chance on goal after 19 minutes, when Eduardo Rosado attempted a first-timer which was smothered by Entonio Elezaj.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta