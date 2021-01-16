BALZAN 0

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 1

Kooh Sohna 45 pen

BALZAN

S. Mintoff-5.5, A. Loof-6, M. Djuric-5.5, P. Fenech-5.5 (59 A. Effiong), S. Pisani-6.5, S. Bezzina-5.5 (82 G. Camilleri), M. Johnson-6, U. Ljubomirac-6, S. Dimic-5.5 (78 S. Cipriott), W. Gomes-5.5, A. Andrejic-5.5 (59 M. Sanoh).

TARXIEN RAINBOWS

J. Borg-7, C. Conceicao-6.5, B. Muscat-6, E. Zarate-5.5, D. Zerafa-5.5, D. Falzon-5.5 (89 L. Sciberras), V. Plut-5.5, E. Rosado-6, I. Paz-5.5, K. Gatt-5.5 (70 L. Ferreira), R. Kooh Sohna-6.

Referee: Etienne Mangion.

Yellow cards: Plut, Falzon, Fenech, Bezzina, Moussa, Muscat.

BOV Player of the Match: Raphael Kooh Sohna (Tarxien Rainbows).

Tarxien Rainbows returned to winning ways as a penalty just before the end of the first half handed them a narrow win over Balzan.

The Rainbows remain third from bottom but the gap with Balzan has been narrowed to just four points.

Much more was expected from Balzan after they returned to winning ways last week. This game provided them an opportunity to move to a more comfortable mid-table position but this defeat leaves them sharing fourth-place from bottom.

