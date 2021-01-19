Coach Winston Muscat is urging his players to start believing in themselves more as Tarxien Rainbows revived their hopes of avoiding relegation this season with a hard-fought win over rivals Balzan at the Hibs Stadium on Saturday.

A Raphael Kooh-Sohna goal from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time was enough for the third-from-bottom Rainbows to see off Balzan and bridge the gap over the Reds, who are currently one place above them, to four points and five behind Żejtun Corinthians who are sitting in the play-out spot at the moment.

