Coach Winston Muscat is urging his players to start believing in themselves more as Tarxien Rainbows revived their hopes of avoiding relegation this season with a hard-fought win over rivals Balzan at the Hibs Stadium on Saturday.

A Raphael Kooh-Sohna goal from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time was enough for the third-from-bottom Rainbows to see off Balzan and bridge the gap over the Reds, who are currently one place above them, to four points and five behind ┼╗ejtun Corinthians who are sitting in the play-out spot at the moment.

