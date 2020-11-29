Valletta’s difficulties persisted after they suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to Tarxien Rainbows.

Bristling with determination, Tarxien tore the formbook to shreds with a commanding performance as Winston Muscat’s side deserved their moment of glory.

This may be early days but Valletta are now under mounting pressure to improve their performances and results after dropping seven points in their last three matches.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta