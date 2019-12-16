SENGLEA ATHLETIC 2

Zamble 34, Teixeira 90

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 2

Ciantar 68, Mambouana 75

Tarxien Rainbows were seconds away from claiming their first win this season but a goal five minutes in added time enabled Senglea Athletic to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw.

The Rainbows therefore had to settle for a draw after losing the first eleven matches of their Premier League campaign. It was one of their best performance this season. At times, Demis Scerri’s side showed great determination and to a certain extent, they could consider themselves unlucky not to take home the three points.

Senglea, on the other hand, failed to impress. They have now gone six matches without a win, collecting just two points in the process.

For Senglea, Marcelo Dias and Marko were both ruled out through suspension but Elvis Sakyi, Sean Cipriott and Wilfried Zamble were back in the starting line-up as Mario Muscat made five changes to the team which lost to Gudja last week. Leighton Grech and Jan Tanti were also drafted in after being included as substitutes in the previous game.

On the other hand, Tarxien had two changes as Daniel Zerafa and Jairo Andres Tenorio replaced Marko Stanojevic and the suspended Brandon Muscat.

Tarxien held the initiative in the early stages, missing an incredible opportunity on 6 minutes when Miguel Ciantar served Jairo Andres Tenorio but the Colombian hit high from an ideal position when all alone on the left. A minute later, Aleksa Andrejic had a shot from close range blocked by Farrugia with his feet. The Rainbows maintained the pressure and an Andrejic effort from the left was blocked once again by the Senglea custodian on 11 minutes.

However on 34 minutes, it was Senglea who managed to take the lead. Jan Tanti’s freekick from the left was partially saved by Rudy Briffa and in dashed Wilfried Zamble to fire the ball home.

Two minutes later, Senglea threatened once again with a cross from the right by Tanti from which Jose Wilson Teixeira headed the ball over the bar.

Early in the second half, Aleksa Andrejic hit just wide off an assist by Tenorio.

The Rainbows levelled matters on 68 minutes. Miguel Ciantar received an assist inside the area and with a low shot, he beat goalkeeper Matthew Farrugia.

Seven minutes later, Tarxien moved 2-1 ahead. Destin Mambouana took advantage of an erratic throw-in on the left and rounded the goalkeeper before placing the ball at the back of the net.

Referee Glen Tonna sent off substitute Gonzalo Nicolas Virano for Senglea for serious foul play on Andrejic.

However, five minutes into stoppage time, Senglea were awarded an indirect freekick inside the area with Jan Tanti serving Jose Wilkson Teixeira who slotted the ball past Rudy Briffa to restore equilibrium.

Miguel Ciantar of Tarxien Rainbows was named BOV Player of the Match.