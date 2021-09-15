SENGLEA ATHLETIC 1

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 6

Tarxien Rainbows will be looking to make the most of their chances this season, in order to secure promotion back into the top echelon of Maltese football. Coach Steve D’Amato’s clan showed this ambition as they thumped Senglea Athletic 6-1 on the opening day.

Speaking to the Times of Malta after the match, D’Amato had nothing but praise for his players after they showed what he referred to as “the perfect attitude” on the night.

“It was a very good showing,” the former Sirens coach said.

“I am very happy with how the players behaved and how they acted on the pitch. I think we had the perfect attitude and of course, the best start to this new season.”

