TARXIEN RAINBOWS 4

Falzon 23; Escobar 38

Plut 50, 84

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 2

Dibola 64 pen Xuereb 77

TARXIEN RAINBOWS

D. Fernandes-6, C. Conceicao-6.5 (90 C. Zahra), E. Bilbao Zarate-6 (90 D. Tabone), D. Falzon-6, V. Plut-6.5, J. Debono-6 (77 L. Sciberras), L. Ferreira-6 (69 M. Spiteri), I. Paz-7 (90 K. Attard), K. Gatt-6, M. Tabone-6, C. Escobar-6.

SENGLEA

M. Farrugia-5.5, S. Uyi-5 (46 L. Brincat), A. Abela-5.5, F. Aboulezz-5.5 (87 C. Buttigieg), F. Gnindokponou-5.5 (59 D. Xuereb), S. Buhagiar-5, I. Misan-6, D. Fava, A. Scicluna-5.5, J. Dibola-6 (86 J. Attard), D. Kukic-6.

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Red card: Fava (S) 8.

BOV Player of the Match: Ivan Paz (Tarxien Rainbows).

Tarxien Rainbows bounced back from last week’s humiliating 7-0 defeat to Santa Lucia as they beat bottom-placed Senglea Athletic.

The dismissal of Dion Fava early in the game paved the way for Rainbows, led for the first time by new coach Steve D’Amato, who dominated for an hour. Clive Mizzi’s side were back in the contention after scoring twice, however, the Rainbows sealed the issue with another goal.

Tarxien move third from bottom on 18 points, two behind Balzan, as they hope to revive their bid to avoid relegation.

