Tarxien Rainbows have retained their top-flight status despite their relegation earlier this year after a vote by the MFA Council.

In fact, delegates of the 55 clubs affiliated with the Malta FA voted in favour to scrap relegations from all divisions, even if there is mathematical certainty.

The vote result was 45 in favour, 18 against and six abstensions and five did not vote.

Last March, the Rainbows were relegated from the BOV Premier League after picking up just 4 points from 20 matches and were set for a return to Division One football.

But following Monday’s ruling the Blues will preserve their top-flight status for another season.

The vote was also welcomed by Senglea Athletic, who were second from bottom in the standings, who will now also prolong their stay in the Premier Division for a third successive season.

Elsewhere in Division One, Mqabba and St Georges also retained their status despite filling the last two berths in the tier while Xgħajra Tornadoes and Luqa St Andrew’s will stay in Division Two.

Meanwhile, the Council also approved a motion by the Executive Committee that see two teams promoted from the First Division while three will come up from the Second Division after two teams were tied on points.

This means that Żejtun Corinthians are promoted to the Premier Division for the first time in their history after they were leading the standings ahead of Lija Athletic who also return to the top-flight after an absence of two years.

In the second division, Marsa were promoted along with Marsaxlokk and San Ġwann who were level on points in second place.