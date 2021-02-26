Tarxien Rainbows got a crucial win in their quest of avoiding relegation when they edged past Gudja United at the Centenary Stadium.

Late goals from Brazilian defender Carlos Conceicao and a penalty by Vito Plut earned the Rainbows three crucial points in their battle to retain their top-flight status.

It looked as though the match was heading for a goalless draw after both Gudja and Tarxien gave life to an entertaining encounter.

Gudja United enjoyed the better chances but were denied time and again by an inspired Daniel Fernandes who effected a string of excellent stops to keep his team in the match.

His contribution proved crucial as Tarxien went on strike twice at the death to seal their win.

The win lifted Tarxien Rainbows in 13th place on 21 points just three points adrift of Gudja United in 11th place.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta