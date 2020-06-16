Tarxien Rainbows complete their first signing of the season after wrapping up a deal for midfielder Jurgen Debono.

The Rainbows this week started a fresh chapter following the appointment of coach Winston Muscat and the former Malta U-19 coach immediately set his sights on bringing to the club a young prospect in Debono.

During his career the young midfielder has already had important spells at Naxxar Lions and Mosta in the BOV Premier League and the Rainbows are hopeful he steps up his performances with the Rainbows in the upcoming season.

Debono, 24, has also represented the Malta U-19 national team.