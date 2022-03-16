Tarxien Rainbows missed an opportunity to move closer to promotion with a 1-0 defeat to Marsa on Saturday.

Speaking to the Times of Malta after the match which saw Marsa leapfrog the Rainbows in third place, Tarxien coach Steve D’Amato believes his side’s faith now depends on other clubs as a one-point gap separates second, third and fourth place.

“The difference after today is that while before it depended on our performances, now it all comes down to the results of the other teams,” D’Amato said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta