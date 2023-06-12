A man who attempted a hold-up at a Paola outlet late on Sunday was arrested after being tasered for resisting arrest, the police said.

The incident happened at 9pm in Zabbar Road.

The police said they were alerted that a man wearing a hoodie and a mask was acting suspiciously in the outlet.

Officers quickly arrived on the scene and the man dashed out.

The officers gave chase but he ignored orders to stop. He was apprehended but resisted the officers. He was tasered after the officers noticed that he was carrying a knife.

The police said the man was later identified as a 23-year-old resident in Marsa.

Nothing was stolen from the outlet.