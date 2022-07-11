The French Embassy in Malta has invited French beekeeper Paul Fert for two events in Malta and Gozo combining talks, honey extractions and tastings.

As part of the Respire festival and all its environmental and Mediterranean dimension for this second edition, the French beekeeper Paul Fert was in Malta to address these issues through the prism of bees. On Wednesday, July 6, at the Valletta Design Cluster in Malta and also at Vini e Capricci by Abrahams in Gozo, the two events for the general public combined conferences, honey extractions, honey tastings and discussions.

Paul Fert exchanged views and insights with the Italian beekeeper and resident in Gozo, Ermanno De Chino, allowing a double analysis, sometimes crossed, often common, of the numerous current challenges impacting the bees in Europe.