The Mediterranean Culinary Academy has launched this year’s edition of its popular Branch to Bottle event in Wardija – and some dates have already sold out.

Through the event, participants take a journey behind the scenes of Bidni olive oil, to discover what it takes to cultivate, harvest and produce this quality, endemic extra virgin olive oil.

Produced from the small, violet ‘Bidni’ olive variety, found only on the Maltese islands on the endemic Bidni olive trees, Bidni extra virgin olive oil brings a uniquely spicy, aromatic and fruity flavour, finished with a peppery bite.

Together with the Grima family that owns the Bidni olive groves, the Mediterranean Culinary Academy produces only a limited amount of this monovarietal Maltese olive oil each year, welcoming a select number of guests to take part in the process through its annual Branch to Bottle event.

The Academy has proudly overseen the development of Bidni olive oil

“Join us for the most exciting time of the year, when we create fresh Bidni extra virgin olive oil,” Mediterranean Culinary Academy Founder and CEO, Kurt Mifsud, said.

“The Academy has proudly overseen the development of Bidni olive oil and today we use it across all our cooking classes as an excellent example of the quality, sustainably sourced produce and ingredients available in Malta. We can’t wait to make and taste the next batch of Bidni with you.”

Harvesting the olives.

Participants will enjoy a tour of the Bidni olive grove in Wardija, in which they discover the process of harvesting the olives. Following an olive oil comparative taste-testing, as well as a tasting session of other local products by Merill, the harvesting experience will come to a festive close with a sunset dinner in the olive grove.

This will consist of a three-course meal of locally sourced produce accompanied by the Bidni olive oil and paired with carefully selected local wines.

This year’s Branch to Bottle event is taking place on September 30 and October 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 from 5pm onwards. However, only four of these event dates still have places available, with October 1 and 8 already fully booked.

For bookings, visit here.