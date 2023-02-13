The Tax-Xiħa bistro and pizzeria has, in the few months that it has been open, already become a landmark for good food and excellent service.

Situated in an old townhouse in the main Żebbuġ square, the menu at Tax-Xiħa is a balancing act between the kind of traditional food that pulls at the diners’ nostalgic heartstrings and an adventurous spirit that is curious for new combinations – the result is a comforting menu that proposes paccheri with wild board, tagliatelle with prawns, vitello tonnato, grilled citrus cured salmon, and other delicacies.

Tax-Xiħa also has a lovely pizza menu that combines classics such as pizza norma with modern interpretations such as pizza with mortadella, fior di latte, pistachio paste, fresh burrata and chopped pistachios. For more information and to book contact Tax-Xiħa on 9931 1543 or visit www.taxxiha.com.