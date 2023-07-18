Valletta’s busy Triton Square will transform into a food heaven Wednesday as it hosts the seventh edition of Malta's international food festival.

During the festival, which continues until July 25, one will be able to partake in the delicacies that will be provided by 42 kitchens that will be injecting the square with tastes and smells from all over the world

It is only the second time that the festival is being held in Valletta. Previously, it used to be held in Mdina.

Festival organiser Jonathan Pace said that apart from the kitchens, there will also be 50 food and beverage companies and importers exhibiting their products.

There will also be an area for food trucks.

There will also be a focus on nutrition with panel discussions on the importance of health, food intolerance and other topics, Pace said.

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) is supporting the festival.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, MTA chairman Gavin Gulia said that through the different activities held, visitors will be able to see there is much more to Malta than climate and beaches.

Entrance to the festival is €2, children under 12 years enter free.