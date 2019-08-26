Cycling almost 2,000 kilometres in 10 consecutive days may not be every cyclist’s or, for that matter, any athlete’s cup of tea, even if they are very fit, physically. Few can imagine the hardship, not just physical but also mental, one has to pass through to complete the Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge 2019 taking place in less than a month’s time.

As a taster of what LifeCyclists experience during these overseas challenges, tomorrow and on September 7, LifeCycle Foundation is welcoming outsiders to a Fitness Challenge.

Using ‘Sufferfest’ video workouts and indoor bikes at ChicPhysique Fitness Studio, based at Hilltop Gardens, Triq L-Inkwini, Naxxar, this fitness challenge will be held between 8am and noon on both Saturdays.

“We are inviting individuals as well as groups of friends or employees to take part. Participants will attempt three cycling challenges, each challenge taking some 45-55 minutes with a 15-20 minute refreshment break in between, where healthy food snacks and Nescafé 3in1 coffee will be available.

“All funds will go towards our cause,” said LifeCycle Challenge founder Alan Curry.

LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation, the only NGO raising money to support patients suffering from kidney failure, covers three principle areas: awareness, treatment and research.

To achieve these goals, the foundation works hand in hand with the medical staff at the Renal Unit of Mater Dei Hospital and the University of Malta Research Trust (RIDT).

Launched a few days ago, the Fitness Challenge has already had a good response. A €50 entrance fee, covering the cost of a T-shirt, official certificate and entry into a lottery with prizes, goes towards renal patients and their families.

Twenty-seven cyclists will be leaving Malta on September 9 to take on the Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge 2019 through Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia between September 12 and 21.

To register your participation call ChicPhysique Fitness Studio on 2138 3837 or send an e-mail to: curyalan@gmail.com. For further updates and to donate towards LifeCycle Challenge 2019 visit www.lifecyclefoundation.com or https://www.facebook.com/LifeCycleChallenge/.