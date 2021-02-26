On March 6, Heritage Malta, through its Taste History unit, will be holding a unique culinary event spanning the 5,000 years of Maltese prehistory.

The event, being held at the Malta Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa, will consist of a sit-down dinner for 40 people who will be able to sample some of the food consumed during different periods, namely the Early Neolithic Period, the Temple Period and the Bronze Age.

The proposed menu is a mixture of what was found archaeologically and determined scientifically to have been available during these periods. Apart from the meat of two of the most common animals whose remains were found in Maltese prehistoric sites, guests will experience various grains that have over time been replaced in popularity with the common wheat, together with the produce of trees which are known to have been present at the time.

All ingredients will be locally and sustainably produced

Taste History’s chef Joseph Cassar will be preparing the food on site. All ingredients will be locally and sustainably produced. Free-flowing wine will also be served.

Sharon Sultana, senior curator at the National Museum of Archaeology, and Josef Caruana, curator of prehistoric sites within Heritage Malta, will briefly outline the Maltese prehistoric period, with the archaeological remains and scientific studies consulted in the creation of the dishes served during this dinner being explained throughout the evening. Guests will also be able to admire related artefacts which will be showcased on site.

Tickets may be bought via the Heritage Malta website www.heritagemalta.org. There will be strict adherence to public health regulations related to COVID-19.