Travelling and food share the same ticket – which is why travellers voyage to Ho Chi Minh for the perfect pho, to Rome for a simply delicious carbonara, and to Istanbul for a sizzlingly special köfte.

This is the mantra that has inspired Hermanos Burgers – the popular eatery which, in two years, has opened four outlets, in St Julian’s, Paola, Mellieħa and Birkirkara, as well as a food truck.

The menu at Hermanos features 22 burgers – with each hand-crafted burger named for, and inspired by, a different city. This gives diners a taste of the world without leaving their comfortable table – from the Philly with a combination of American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and mayo, the Havana, featuring crispy buttermilk chicken and fried egg, to La Colombiana, with its distinctive crispy plantain bun, two beef patties, Edam cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and tartare sauce. And, of course, the Malta burger, a delicious combination of brioche bun, beef patty, Edam cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, crispy onions and sun-dried tomato sauce.

But despite the travelling credentials, Hermanos Burgers is proud to be local – and in fact, 92 per cent of the ingredients are locally sourced, which means that food is transported less, with less packaging used – and so local businesses receive more support. Food is also prepared on a daily basis at the Hermanos base of operations – from here, food is transported to the Hermanos outlets, using the company’s own food trucks. This gives food added quality and freshness. The base of operations in Burmarrad is also where all Hermanos staff are regularly trained – in order to maintain a high and consistend quality of service.

To add to their eco awareness, Hermanos Burgers also have their own bio water – a carton-packaged water which keeps colder for longer. Hermanos Burgers have also added their own tangerine soda to their menu. Hermanos Burgers are also socially conscious – and the Hermanos Foundation offers assistance to various charitable organisations across Malta, in particular Puttinu Cares.

Hermanos Burgers launch a burger every month – with La Cubana just launched in August. And for September? Watch this space.