Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finished with 30 points each as the Boston Celtics romped to a 124-104 road victory over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
Tatum and Brown spearheaded a superb all-round offensive performance for Boston, whose defense successfully bottled up the threat of Denver’s reigning NBA MVP Jokic, who was held to 23 points.
Apart from a brief spell in the first quarter, Boston led throughout, pulling clear of Denver with a 35-16 second quarter which included four three-pointers from four attempts by Payton Pritchard.
