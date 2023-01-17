Jayson Tatum produced an electrifying 51-point display as the Boston Celtics marked the NBA’s Martin Luther King Day holiday schedule with a 130-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Two days after scoring 33 points against Charlotte on Saturday, Tatum once again took center stage with a commanding performance as the Eastern Conference leaders claimed a seventh straight victory.

Tatum’s virtuoso display was one of several eye-catching individual performances around the NBA on Monday, with LeBron James erupting for 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over Houston and Golden State’s Stephen Curry scoring 41 points against Washington.

Tatum brought up his half century in the closing seconds, nervelessly draining a long-range three-pointer which drew roars of appreciation from the home crowd at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...