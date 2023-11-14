Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis led a second-half fightback as the Boston Celtics overpowered the New York Knicks 114-98 in the NBA on Monday.

Tatum finished with 35 points – including 17 in the fourth quarter – while Porzingis added 21 to fire the Celtics to their eighth win of the season.

“First half, they were scoring at will, but second half we started making stops,” Tatum said after the Celtics bagged their third straight victory.

“We’ve had three games in four days, now we go out on the road for a week and play some good teams – hopefully we can keep it going,” Tatum added.

