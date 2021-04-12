Jayson Tatum tallied 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Boston Celtics snapped the Denver Nuggets’ eight-game NBA winning streak with a 105-87 come-from-behind victory on Sunday.

The visiting Celtics were fuelled by a 31-3 run that spanned parts of the third and fourth quarters after Denver led by 14 points late in the third.

“I think we just picked up the intensity,” Tatum said. “I think we communicated a lot better. We started switching a little bit more. I think that helped us out, too.

“That was big,” he added. “Because we could have let it get away from us.”

