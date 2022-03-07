Jayson Tatum erupted for 54 points as the Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 123-117 on Sunday.

Tatum’s virtuoso performance means the 24-year-old has now tied Celtics legend Larry Bird’s franchise record of four career 50-point performances.

The victory was the Celtics’ 14th win in their last 16 outings, and leaves them in fifth place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings with 39 wins and 27 losses.

“This is what I dreamed about as a kid,” Tatum said afterwards.

