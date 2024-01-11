The Education Minister on Thursday said the income tax due on book royalties was being reduced to 7.5% - down from 15%.

Book royalties are what publishers pay authors in exchange for the rights to publish their books. They are calculated as a percentage of book sales.

On Thursday, Clifton Grima said the previous administration had already reduced the tax due on royalties. The government was now halving it to 7.5%.

"This confirms the government's commitment to provide all possible support to Maltese literature and authors.

"In recent years the government invested in infrastrucutre to create new cultural and creative ecologies that helped strengthen the economy. We believe in the important role of artists within society," he said.