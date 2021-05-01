A tax official suspended for issuing irregular documents to a football club had been caught doing the exact same thing last year.

Times of Malta reported two weeks ago that a tax official has been suspended and an internal probe launched after the authorities learnt he had issued Birkirkara FC with a tax arrears repayment plan that was not in conformity with the rules.

The matter raised eyebrows as the documents provided to the club were submitted as part of Birkirkara FC’s application to be licensed by UEFA to play lucrative European football games.

The club was granted the footballing licence but only after it submitted fresh tax documents. It was fined €10,000 by the Malta Football Association for failing to inform them that the first batch of documents submitted had been rescinded by the taxman.

The main issue revolved around the repayment window stipulated in the agreement which was for eight years rather than the standard five.

Times of Malta has now learnt that the tax official had already been reprimanded by his superiors in 2020 for issuing an irregular repayment plan to the club.

A source said this raised concerns that the official may have been in the practice of bending the rules for certain applicants.

The spokesman for Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said the official has been suspended from the Tax Department and temporarily re-assigned to the Customs Department.

Earlier this month, Times of Malta reported how Birkirkara FC owe some €360,000 in unpaid taxes spanning a number of years.

They are not alone in their fiscal woes. Other clubs owe hefty sums, including Valletta FC with a pending bill in excess of €150,000.

Meanwhile, the football association has set up an internal anti-money laundering body to suggest ways to stamp out financial crime on and off the pitch.

The MFA said its new Advisory Committee on Anti-Money-Laundering will be made up of professionals in the financial field. It said it will soon be heightening the due diligence process on football clubs.

Donations, loans and sponsorships will have to be declared and the source of funds clearly identified as part of the reform.