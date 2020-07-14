Individuals filing a tax return have until the end of August to submit their paperwork, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
The extended deadline applies to all individuals who file a tax return, whether by post or online. Anyone who wishes to fill in the form electronically can do so online.
Tax returns are usually submitted to the Commissioner for Revenue by the end of June.
For more information, call the helpline 153.
