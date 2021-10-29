Tax revenue recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the first nine months of the year, government finance figures released on Friday have revealed.

The National Statistics Office figures revealed that the government’s balance sheet was more than €900 million in the red between January and September, with the deficit down by more than €230 million when compared to the same period last year.

Government debt is also up and stood at over €7.8 billion by the end of September. One year ago, it stood at €6.6 billion. In September 2019, central government debt stood at €5.3 billion.

Income

Revenue from income tax topped €1.3 billion between January and September, with the taxman also raking in €718 million in VAT during that period. In 2019, those figures stood at €1.2 billion and €695 million respectively.

The government raked in €3.6 billion in revenue over the first nine months of 2021 – a 23.8 per cent increase over 2020, when much of the economy was brought to a standstill by COVID-19, and marginally higher than the €3.5 billion it received in the same period of 2019.

Spending

Government spending is also up, however. While in 2019 the government spent €3 billion in the first nine months of the year, it spent €4 billion in the same period last year and €4.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

The vast majority of that increase can be attributed to recurrent spending programmes introduced due to the pandemic, with expenditure on programmes and initiatives topping €2.5 billion. In the same period of 2019, that expenditure item accounted for just over €1.8 billion.

Capital spending was down significantly when compared to 2020 and stood at €431 million by the end of September. But much of that decrease was due to a reclassification of COVID-19 assistance, which was categorised as capital spending for much of 2020 but is now listed as recurrent expenditure.

Among the government’s most costly obligations between January and September of this year:

€278m on COVID-19 assistance

€78m on EU own resources

€31m to Steward Healthcare for the privatisation of state hospitals

€24m on social security benefits

€17m on Church schools

€17m on a St Vincent de Paul contract

€10m on outsourcing medical services to cut waiting lists

€8.6m on school transport

€6.3m on tax relief for employees

€4.7m on COVID-19 government vouchers

€3.9m on residential care for the elderly

€3.5m on local councils

€2.8m on free childcare services

€2.6m on detention services