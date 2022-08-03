A taxi driver who made the headlines after posting pictures of himself with a bludgeoned face has chosen not to testify during proceedings against the teen who allegedly carried out the attack.

Joseph de Celis Makyuta said he was the victim of an unprovoked attack by 19-year-old British national Oliver Chandler Kassim, who allegedly repeatedly hit him in the face with a “metal fist” last month.

Kassim has pleaded not guilty to assaulting and grievously injuring the taxi driver.

On Wednesday, parte civile lawyer Kris Busietta informed Magistrate Rachel Montebello that the police were investigating the victim on suspicion of theft and bodily harm, which allegedly occurred during the same incident with Kassim.

In light of this, he said, de Celis Makyuta would not be testifying during proceedings against Kassim so as not to incriminate himself.

The court also heard from the medical professional who assessed and treated de Celis Makyuta on July 20, certifying him as suffering from grievous injury.

The victim had seffered severe cuts and bruises on his face and was subsequently taken for a CT scan of his brain and face, which did not indicate further injury. A serious laceration on the left side of his face had to be treated with sutures, however.

The incident between de Celis Makyuta and Kassim happened when the taxi driver arrived to pick up the teen near Valletta police station.

According to a police spokesperson, Kassim had been spotted by the police looking drunk earlier that evening and was ushered to the police station for his own safety in order to sober up. Kassim later booked a cab from a mobile app and left of his own volition.

Posting his account on Facebook, de Celis Makyuta said that shortly after picking Kassim in Valletta, the accused began to smoke in the car and put his feet up on the dashboard, to which the driver did not protest as the passenger appeared to be drunk.

On arrival at their destination in Mellieħa, de Celis Makyuta said that the youth unbuckled his seatbelt and began to beat him savagely with a knuckleduster.

The ordeal, he said, lasted some seven minutes during which he tried to catch public attention by repeatedly honking his horn.

The case continues on September 12.